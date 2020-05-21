Keep up with The Times: This week's top stories

Dear valued subscriber,

EDITOR'S PICKS

Chef on a mission to woo tourists to region

South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford at Royly and Cynthia Bendall's boutique farm, Taste of Tingoora, picking beetroot and asparagus. Nancy Jayde Photography

House-bound Queenslanders will be itching to do short trips around the state as virus restrictions ease, and a South Burnett chef says he has the answer.

South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford is confident the region has what it takes to entice these domestic tourists.

Read the full story here.

Trafficker 'bragged' to undercover officer about exploits

Man behind bars. Jail. Prison. Prisoner. Hands. Generic image.

A South Burnett drug trafficker has been jailed for seven years after bragging about how much money he was making to undercover police officers while selling them guns and drugs, a court has been told.

Read the full story here.

MP announces $100K injection to support Burnett groups

BOOST UP: Chief Baconeer Kristy Board, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud and South Burnett Woodcrafters president Rick Laherty at the announcement of the funding. Photo: Laura Blackmore Laura Blackmore

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud visited the South Burnett this week to deliver some uplifting news to the community.

As part of a regional funding package, Littleproud announced two local organisations were the lucky recipients of $100K in funding.

Read the full story here.

Hound homeward bound after a 270km wander

Roma signwriter Rolly Frizzell with his long-lost dog Chips. The dog disappeared from Toowoomba and made her way to Blackbutt before an RSCPA worker reunited her with Mr Frizzell. RSPCA

It sounds like something from a Disney movie, but a Western Queensland family was reunited with their beloved border collie after it went on a 270km wander through bush, from Toowoomba to Blackbutt.

Read the heartwarming story here.