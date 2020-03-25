KEEPING CONNECTED: Girl Guides to meet online

Kingaroy Girl Guides leaders practise their social distancing as they put together activity packs for their guides. (Photo: Contributed)

KINGAROY Girl Guides groups will look a little bit different for the foreseeable future.

Guides leaders practised their social distancing as they put packs together for each of their girls on Monday.

Leader Claire-Marie Pepper said some girls picked up the packs, while other packs were delivered to those who lived out of Kingaroy.

“All of them were pretty excited to receive the packs – it was a bit of a surprise,” she said.

The packs were put together to ensure the group of 30 girls, ranging in age from six to 16, were able to stay connected.

The Kingaroy Girl Guides group had to stop its face-to-face meetings on Wednesday nights due to the coronavirus lockdown laws.

“This is an Australia-wide decision, resulting in each district becoming innovative and finding alternative methods to meet,” Miss Pepper said.

“We think it is so essential for our girls, who enjoy coming each week, to maintain a connection during this time.”

The activity packs were made for each of the different age groups and include badge work, Easter craft, Anzac Day commemorations they can do at home and other fun activities to keep them busy.

The group is planning on holding online Zoom meetings, like other Girl Guides groups across Australia, during their normal time.

“It’s going to be a challenge, not all girls will be able to go online,” Miss Pepper said.

Guides provides an opportunity for the girls to debrief after their day at school, learn life skills and make friendship groups outside of school.

“We’re going to do online sessions right through the holidays to keep that interaction there for them,” Miss Pepper said.

“It’s an outlet for a safe space, we need these groups more than ever.”

Big W donated educational books and the group used Deb Frecklington’s community printing for the packs.

“The parents have been good with their support to keep guides happening,” Miss Pepper said.

“We’re all still trying to stay connected, via a distance.”