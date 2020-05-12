Keeping on top of health and fitness with Joyce-Baker

Health and fitness in a nutshell: Lift to feel strong, run to feel fit, eat well to lose/gain/maintain weight.

Today you get it all, people.

Lift to feel strong workout:

- 10 push-ups

- 10 hip thrusts

- 10 triceps dips

- 10 plank shoulder taps.

Increase by two reps for five rounds until you get to 20 reps per exercise.

If you don’t know how to do the exercises, just email me (laisfam@hotmail.com).

I will send you through a video of how it’s done right for you in your environment.

Run to feel fit workout:

Get outside and hit the rail trail and run it, walk it or jog it for 40 minutes.

If running is not your flavour (as it’s definitely not mine) then ride or walk fast. See how far you get and try and beat it next time.

Make sure to always give the person you pass a good old Aussie “g’day!”

Eat well for weight: If you haven’t cooked it, don’t eat it.

Broaden your horizon about seasonal salads and vegetables.

If you feel stale or uninspired by food just google some easy recipe or try this one, it’s one of my favourites.

It goes with any protein, from tuna to steak.

Four bean salad

1 tin of four bean mix, rinsed

1/4 red onion, diced

1/2 tomato, diced

1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced

Whatever other vegetables you have in your cupboard that you need to use.

Lemon, salt and pepper to taste.

These are just a few things that you can do that gives you a wholistic approach and direction to your health and wellbeing.

Give yourself the encouragement to keep on pushing on or find that special someone (friend or professional) who would do it with you and hold you accountable.

Whatever is your jam JUST DO IT.