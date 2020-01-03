Kendall and Ben ‘back on again’

KENDALL Jenner rang in the new year with a familiar face.

The New York Post reports that the 24-year-old supermodel and ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons hit Philadelphia restaurant Attico, which the 76ers point guard reportedly rented out for a New Year's Eve party, according to TMZ.

He and Jenner arrived together at 11.30pm, joining revellers for the fun-filled party.

Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers star Simmons, 23, have been fuelling reconciliation rumours since early December when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star returned to the City of Brotherly Love for Simmons' game.

First linked with Simmons in May 2018, Jenner was reported to have dumped him back in May last year after one year together.

Kendall Jenner seen getting off of a boat with Ben Simmons in Mexico. Picture: Supplied

Following the split, Jenner was rumoured to be dating Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, while Simmons had allegedly moved on with Australian model Talia Richman.

Prior to Simmons, Jenner was in a relationship with Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

Kendall Jenner supporting Ben Simmons. Picture: Twitter

A rep for Jenner did not immediately return the Post's request for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission