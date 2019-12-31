Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wait is over. Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has hit the ground running as she presses for her much-anticipated debut for English giants Chelsea .
The wait is over. Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has hit the ground running as she presses for her much-anticipated debut for English giants Chelsea .
Sport

Kerr-boom! Matildas star ready to light up England

by Nicholas Rupolo
31st Dec 2019 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Look out England, one of the world's best players is about to go Kerr-boom.

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr arrived in London after a long-haul flight from the US and was eager to impress Chelsea coach Emma Hayes, completing a full training session on her second day in the country.

Sam Kerr has wasted no time getting acquainted with Chelsea’s set-up.
Sam Kerr has wasted no time getting acquainted with Chelsea’s set-up.

 

 

 

Kerr could make her debut for the English powerhouse on Sunday against Reading in the FA Women's Super League.

She had to wait for the opening of the mid-season transfer window before she could play her first match.

The Australian ace signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the London club in November for reportedly close to $2 million.

Chelsea are well within reach of the FA WSL title, in third position and four points behind league leaders Arsenal, who are coached by Australian Joe Montemurro.

 

Sam Kerr could make her debut this weekend.
Sam Kerr could make her debut this weekend.

 

Kerr joins a star-studded roster spearheaded by England national team players Fran Kirby and Millie Bright, as well as captain Magdalena Eriksson.

chelsea matildas miranda kerr soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        premium_icon EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        Pets & Animals After spending nearly six months in the care of RSPCA shelters, this pooch has finally found her happily ever after.

        Paramedic ‘comes home’ to Kingaroy

        premium_icon Paramedic ‘comes home’ to Kingaroy

        Local Faces The new officer-in-charge is committed to making a difference in her community.

        Why you should think carefully before adopting a pet

        premium_icon Why you should think carefully before adopting a pet

        Pets & Animals The team at Kingaroy RSPCA love to see one of their furry friends adopted, but are...

        WARRANT: 60-year-old charged with drug production

        premium_icon WARRANT: 60-year-old charged with drug production

        Crime The Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a South Burnett man with the...