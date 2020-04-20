Menu
The newly elected South Burnett Regional Council: Kirstie Schumacher, Kathy Duff, Mayor Brett Otto, Danita Potter, Roz Frohloff, Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones and Scott Henschen after their first meeting on Monday, April 20. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Council News

Key roles decided at first meeting since election

Laura Blackmore
20th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
THE South Burnett Regional Council has undergone a huge shake-up, finally ­revealed by the ECQ three weeks after last month’s local government election.

Residents voted in a new mayor, Brett Otto, and welcomed both familiar and fresh faces to the table.

After the first council meeting held today, the newly elected council team were sworn in and also filled the position of Deputy Mayor.

Long-term councillor and former Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff and first-time councillor Kirstie Schumacher both nominated themselves for the position, but were ­outvoted in their bids for the role.

Division 2 councillor Gavin Jones was the successful candidate after he ­received five votes for and two votes against in the first round of voting among ­councillors.

Initially nominated by ­Division 3 councillor Danita Potter, Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones said he looked forward to taking on the role.

South Burnett Regional Council Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones and Mayor Brett Otto. Photo: Laura Blackmore
“This was not a personal decision,” Cr Jones said.
“I want to be a team ­player, and this council has a great opportunity to take ­advantage of all the hard work that was done in the last council term,” Cr Jones said.

“We’re a new bunch of people, and very determined.

“I will support you Mr Mayor and I will challenge you too if I have comments or perceptions — that’s part of a democratic council.

“I’m sure we can all work positively together.”

Division 1 councillor Roz Frohloff was voted in as the new chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, and Cr Potter was appointed as the Deputy Chair.

South Burnett

