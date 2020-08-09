Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an open licence holder.
Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an open licence holder.
News

KFC cravings cost L plater $650 and loss of licence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LEARNER licence holder was busted drink driving without a legal supervising driver in the car, all for a feed of KFC.

Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an Open licence holder.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Wood driving on Malpas St, Boyne Island, about 10pm on June 19.

He said when asked for his driver's licence, Wood told police he only had a Learners.

Snr Constable Rumford said Wood had a teenage male passenger who did not have an Open licence.

He said Wood told police he had been drinking - about six cans of Jim Beam - and was driving to get some KFC.

Wood had a blood-alcohol content reading of .117 and no traffic or criminal records.

He told the court he had just acquired a job at Glenmore shops.

Wood was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $650.

drink driver editors picks name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics With the State Government yet to crack down on training courses using job ads to lure in jobseekers, The Sunday Mail has tested the system.

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support...

        BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.

        Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Premium Content Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Crime THE Heritage City man was arrested for swinging a fluoro light tube around while...