Kingaroy Hospital Crane competition winners Zen Akers, Paige Reardon, Charm McKinnon, Emma Tones, Nellie Grahame and Jared Alvarez-Gumaran. (Photo: Darling Downs Health)
Community

Kids give Kingaroy Hospital project a lift

Jessica Mcgrath
20th Dec 2019 10:45 AM
TOWERING above the new Kingaroy Hospital is ‘Megga Legger’ the 40-metre tower crane.

The name of the hospital crane was announced after the winner of the naming competition was announced on Wednesday.

Zen Akers will have his chosen name, Megga Legger, proudly displayed on the crane after judges named him the winner of the competition which was open to all South Burnett primary school students.

Zen has received an iPad donated by the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment contractors Broad Construction.

The crane colouring-in competition, also open to South Burnett primary students, attracted 79 creative entries.

The winners were Emma Tones, Jared Alvarez-Gumaran, Nellie Grahame, Charm McKinnon, Paige Reardon and Chloe Weier.

Their artwork will be displayed on the new hospital website, and each winner received a gift voucher donated by Kingaroy Office Central.

The installation of the 40-metre tower crane was a major milestone in the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project which is on track to be completed by late 2021.

The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project will bring improved community access to better health care facilities closer to home.

broad constructions kingaroy hospital kingaroy hospital crane kingaroy hospital redevelopment
South Burnett

