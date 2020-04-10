Kids hop to it to prepare for Easter bunny’s arrival

EASTER BUNNY STOP HERE: Indigo Sharps of Biggenden gets ready for the Easter Bunny’s visit.

IT'S official: the Easter Bunny has been granted clearance to go ahead with his planned route to deliver Easter joy this year, despite the coronavirus crisis.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had spoken with the Chief Health Officer and the Police Commissioner, and all had agreed the Easter Bunny would be granted special permission to cross the closed borders and enter the sunshine state this year.

Biggenden youngsters Nate and Indigo Sharps are excited about the busy bunny's visit but hope he doesn't get the virus.

They have both been busy preparing for his arrival and already have their baskets made and decorated.

In line with the virus restrictions the siblings hope the Easter bunny will leave eggs outside for them to collect.