Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

        premium_icon Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

        Council News Division 4 candidate Kirstie Schumacher has big plans if elected on council.

        • 6th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
        5 Things to do this weekend

        premium_icon 5 Things to do this weekend

        News Fun things to do in the South Burnett this weekend!

        TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: ‘It’s enough to give you the sh**s!’

        premium_icon TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: ‘It’s enough to give you the sh**s!’

        Offbeat Toilet paper shortages ‘roll’ out into the region.

        Gympie region age champs set to make big splash at state

        premium_icon Gympie region age champs set to make big splash at state

        Swimming Seven records and eight wins between the pair should make the duo hard to stop.