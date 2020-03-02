Kilkivan aged care push gathers steam

Kilkivan & District Community Care Association president Rosie Fitzgerald speaks at the meeting on Thursday.

THE push for an aged care facility in Kilkivan gained even more momentum this week with a $10,000 donation and a meeting attended by more than 100 residents to discuss the project.

The Kilkivan & District Community Care Association put on Thursday's meeting at the Kilkivan Bowls Club to highlight "various options available" to realise the project, which was supported but delayed in a Gympie Regional Council meeting earlier this month.

More than 100 locals turned up for the Kilkivan & District Community Care Association meeting on Thursday.

President Rosie Fitzgerald said project organisers felt confident about the prospects of finding a local solution to the lack of aged and frail services in the area.

Ms Fitzgerald said the Association had been "humbled" by the $10,000 from local enterprise Wangella Farm to help "fast-track progress" of the project.

"Imagine how long we would have had to run raffles in order to raise that amount," she said.

"We are so grateful and energised by the owners' support and faith in both this proposal and this community."

Thursday's meeting also saw the screening of a 20-minute documentary filmed locally by Brisbane-based filmmaker Adnan Kilnic, depicting several older residents sharing the daily challenges and concerns regarding future care options in their day-to-day lives.

Association member Dawn Choate said she appreciated Ms Kilnic's work in support of the project.

Guest speaker Robyn Kross at the Kilkivan & District Community Care Association meeting on Thursday.

"Adnan's obviously donated an enormous amount of time and talent to develop such a professional product and we were thrilled that he was here to see how much the crowd was engaged by the documentary," Ms Choate said.

Ms Fitzgerald, fellow Association member Robert Thompson and guest speaker Robyn Kross all addressed future possibilities for the project.

Mayor Mick Curran, who attended the meeting, moved that "this community fully supports the overall direction of the Kilkivan & District Community Care Association and urges it to continue to progress the proposed project".

Kilkivan & District Community Care Association member Robert Thompson speaks at the meeting on Thursday.

That motion was endorsed with an "apparently unanimous" show of hands in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the likes of RDA Wide Bay Director of Regional Development Scott Rowe, Councillors Hilary Smerdon and Glen Hartwig and Gympie MP Tony Perrett, with apologies from Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien; State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Business Leap's Lynne Wilbraham.

The council voted unanimously to support the project pending further developments at its Ordinary Meeting on February 12.

"Council is extremely supportive of this community initiative and is assisting in a number of ways," a council spokesman said.

"This initiative is in its early days and Council staff will continue to work closely with the Kilkivan community."