Chelsea Ireland and Lukasz Klosowski.
Chelsea Ireland and Lukasz Klosowski.
Crime

Killed couple ‘wanted to change world’

2nd Sep 2020 12:16 PM

The family of a young woman, shot dead alongside her boyfriend allegedly by his father, said the vibrant teen was on a mission to change the world.

Chelsea Ireland and Lukasz Klosowski, both 19, were killed on a rural South Australian property on August 22 just before midnight.

The farm, four hours southeast of Adelaide, was owned by Lukasz's father Pawel Klosowski, who police allege was behind the double murder.

Lukasz and his 46-year-old father had only recently reconnected.

In a heartbreaking tribute to their daughter yesterday, Chelsea's parents Greg and Debra said their daughter had volunteered at numerous charities and was in the middle of a mechanical engineering degree.

"Chelsea was compassionate, strong, selfless and fearless and continues to make us proud every day," Mr Ireland told reporters.

"We've lost our baby girl and we miss her beyond what any words can describe.

"Our hearts will forever remain broken."

Chelsea Ireland's parents, Greg and Debra Ireland and Chelsea's sister Maddie. Picture: Tait Schmaal
Chelsea Ireland’s parents, Greg and Debra Ireland and Chelsea’s sister Maddie. Picture: Tait Schmaal

Mrs Ireland said of all things, Chelsea was most passionate about the environment.

"She was going to change the world with her recycling, reusing and saving the planet, and climate change and all of that," she said. "She had great plans."

Mr Ireland said the family were also grieving Lukasz, who had quickly become a member of their family.

"He brought smiles to our faces and laughter to our home," he said.

"(Chelsea and Lukasz) were just best buddies.

"Their love of music together; their humour; they loved their burritos … they just bonded - the synergy between them was amazing."

Police are continuing to investigate exactly what happened on the night the teenagers were killed.

Mr Klosowski appeared in court last week, charged with murder.

He will face court again in December.

Pawel Klosowski, 46, has been charged with the murder of his son Lukasz Klosowski and Chelsea Ireland, both 19.
Pawel Klosowski, 46, has been charged with the murder of his son Lukasz Klosowski and Chelsea Ireland, both 19.
Chelsea and Lukasz in Europe.
Chelsea and Lukasz in Europe.

