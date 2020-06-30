Killer posed as woman to lure victim to deadly attack

A man who pretended to be a domestic violence victim tricked a drug dealer into meeting him before unleashing a frenzied attack in an armed robbery gone wrong.

A man who pretended to be a woman living at a domestic violence shelter when he lured a drug dealer to his death has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Daniel Treasure, 35, and his mate Matthew Coghlan, armed themselves with knives and organised to meet their victim outside a housing block in Berwick before demanding drugs and launching their frenzied attack on April 30 2018.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the violent death of Felk Repia was the result of an "armed robbery gone wrong".

Mr Repia, 36, died from a 7cm stab wound to the heart and suffered multiple other injuries during the two-on-one attack.

The father-of-one, believed he was meeting a woman named "Nikki" to sell drugs when he was ambushed by the two men.

In the lead up to the fatal encounter, Treasure had texted Mr Repia to arrange the meeting spot, saying "where I live is a complex for domestic violence babe but there's no security guards … its all good hun".

Justice Paul Coghlan said Treasure assumed a female identity to "lull your victim into a false sense of security".

"The purpose of the escapade was to rob, you were armed and knew your co-accused was armed," Justice Coghlan said.

Mr Repia, who suffers night blindness, was caught on camera stumbling in the dark to the chosen address before Coghlan pulled out a knife and began beating and stabbing him.

Treasure then used his own knife to stab Mr Repia in the shoulder while the two men wrestled on the ground.

The killers then fled the scene on foot before being nabbed by police a short time later while in a taxi.

A blood stained jumper and a knife with a bloodied handle were found in the car.

Treasure and Coghlan both pleaded guilty to Mr Repia's murder.

Victim impact statements from Mr Repia's daughter, mother and father were tendered to the court, with Justice Coghlan acknowledges these were "particularly poignant in circumstances where the death is completely unnecessary … and for no good reason".

Defence barrister Sarah Keating, for Treasure, had argued her client did not inflict the fatal stab wound.

Justice Paul Coghlan said it was of "little or no importance" who delivered the fatal blow as both Coghlan and Treasure were acting as a "joint criminal enterprise" and should face equal legal consequences.

The court heard Treasure had a "persistent" criminal history and was on two community correction orders at the time of the murder.

Coghlan was sentenced to 20 years prison in August last year.

Justice Coghlan said he taken into account Treasure's remorse and early guilty plea but would ultimately sentence him to the same term of imprisonment as his co-offender.

Treasure will be eligible for parole in 14 years.

