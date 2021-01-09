Menu
Pup-parents on the look out for toad eggs
Killer toad eggs a concern for pet parents

by Elisabeth Silvester
9th Jan 2021 11:47 AM
Fur-parents are being warned to be on the lookout for poisonous toad eggs after the recent rain made Townsville the "perfect" breeding ground.

Pup-parent to Maltese cross poodle Lola and Yorkshire terrier Jakkals, Henriette Lategan knows all too well the dangers of a backyard toad invasion.

During the 2019 wet season, Ms Lategan's Garbutt property turned into a toad infestation.

"I had hundreds of toads hatch in stagnant water in my yard last wet season and I was so worried about the dogs and I didn't let them out of the house unsupervised," she said.

Henriette Lategan with her 2yo Moodle Lola and 6yo Yorkshire Terrier Jakkals, urging people to look out for toads in their backyards. Picture: Alix Sweeney
"I am keeping an eye on any stagnant water and also on the little creek in our cul-de-sac for toad eggs so we avoid the plague this year."

Henriette Lategan with her 6yo Yorkshire Terrier Jakkals, urging people to look out for toads in their backyards. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Toad eggs are laid in a string of clear jelly resembling black pearls while frog eggs are laid in clumps.

To dispose of toad eggs bury them in the garden or leave them in the sun to dry out.

Kings Road Veterinary Surgery veterinarian Chris Pretorius said if a cat or dog eats a toad, the toxins could be fatal.

"If they get in contact with the toxin they start frothing at the mouth and they can get dilated pupils and they go on a high," he said.

"The best treatment is to take a dry towel and wipe out the mouth and then take a wet towel and wipe out the mouth and keep the dog as quiet as possible and seek medical attention."

Ms Lategan also warns pet owners to make sure their animal's heartworm treatment is up-to-date with mosquitoes also laying their eggs in stagnant water. Toad eggs and mosquito eggs can hatch in 24 to 48 hours after they are laid in a warm climate.

