Crime

Killer tradie learns his fate

Hugh Suffell
by and Hugh Suffell
23rd Apr 2021 2:41 PM
A Townsville man has been found not guilty of murdering an elderly woman in the front yard of her home in September 2018, instead finding him guilty of manslaughter.

A 12-person jury retired on Wednesday to deliberate the evidence heard and delivered their unanimous verdict on Friday afternoon.

A five day trial in the Townsville Supreme Court heard Mark Daniel Ferguson, 23, left Pamela Frances Corless to die 3m from the front door of her Cranbrook home after he hit her on the back of her head with a 1.5m piece of timber.

Mark Ferguson. Source: Facebook.
Mark Ferguson. Source: Facebook.

On Monday, Ferguson pleaded not guilty to murdering the 73-year-old and defended the charge, and instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to two further charges - wilful damage and burglary and stealing.

Justice Susan Brown adjourned the court after the jury delivered their verdict to consider the sentence to be imposed.

MORE TO COME

 

Pamela Frances Corless.
Pamela Frances Corless.

