Kim didn’t vote for Kanye

by Nadia Salemme and Zoe Smith
9th Nov 2020 6:05 AM
Kim Kardashian West has seemingly confirmed she didn't vote for her husband Kanye West in the US presidential election, as stars reacted to Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

Kardashian West tweeted in celebration of Biden's win, and shared photos of Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reposted a video of Harris speaking to Biden over the phone, in which she said: "We did it, Joe! You're going to be the next president of the United States".

It came after Kardashian's followers flooded her social media feeds, asking if she had voted for West, who also ran for president. Prior to the election, Kardashian - like other members of her famous family - did not disclose who she was voting for.

Meantime, her sister Khloe Kardashian indicated she had backed Biden: "OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!".

And their supermodel sister Kendall Jenner said she was "emotional, relieved and filled with joy" at the Democratic win.

Hollywood stars blasted Trump in the wake of Biden's historic presidential win, taking to social media to express their joy over the election result.

Chrissy Teigen, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, compared Biden's victory to removing "a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once".

She also shared a video of her and her husband, John Legend, dancing to late rapper Nipsey Hussle's song, FDT ("F--- Donald Trump").

 

Sacha Baron Cohen, who starred as Borat in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm - a satirical spoof about the US election - shared a stinging tweet off the back of Biden's victory.

After being labelled a "creep" by Trump, Cohen roasted the incumbent president for being "out of work" after his loss.

While Cohen previously offered Trump a job as a "racist buffoon" in his next movie, he backtracked on the offer saying his "performance this past week has been tragic and sad".

 

 

 

'YOU'RE FIRED'

The surge in anti-Trump tweets led to the trending on Twitter of the hashtag #YoureFired - Mr Trump's catchphrase from his days on the reality show The Apprentice.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who stunned Hollywood with her Netflix series When They See Us about the Central Park Five, posted a short clip of Trump with white text that simply read "You're fired."

 

Trump infamously took out full page print advertisements in 1989 calling for the execution of the teenagers, who years later were found to be wrongfully convicted of the rape of a white woman.

Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Mr Trump, said: "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America."

 

Lady Gaga was one of the first of the major stars to tweet her happiness over the Biden win. The music star campaigned with Mr Biden in the final days before the election. She hailed American voters for giving the world "one of the greatest acts of kindness bravery humanity has ever seen".

 

Reese Witherspoon hailed the win as "tremendous moment in our nation's history".

 

 

Lakers star LeBron James posted a meme that jokingly showed a Photoshopped Joe Biden blocking Donald Trump's basketball shot. The images of Biden and Trump were superimposed over a picture of James blocking Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA finals.

 

After starring in wife Teigen's tweets, Legend - who earlier threw shade on Mr Trump by posting a rendition of Georgia on My Mind during the southern state's lengthy vote count - tweeted his joy.

 

Rock god Lenny Kravitz referenced his own album title Let Love Rule with his message of congratulations for Mr Biden and Kamala Harris, "the first woman and woman of colour who will serve as VP of the US".

 

 

 

Superstar Madonna, another prominent Trump critic who famously urged Americans to "rock the vote" in the 1990s, couldn't hide her joy.

 

 

 

Actor and singer Bette Midler, a vocal and outspoken critic of Mr Trump, tweeted: "It's over".

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Kim didn't vote for Kanye

