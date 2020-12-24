Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Crime

Kind people set up gift drive for boy left without parents

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Dec 2020 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KIND community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap this Christmas.

The tragic passing of Rebecca Walker, 46, left a five-year-old boy without parents, after his own father killed himself after taking Ms Walker's life in a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday.

The boy's Gulliver home where the deaths occurred is still under investigation, leaving him with just the clothes on his back as his family is unable to go inside the Fulham Rd home.

Concerned Townsville residents came together to do what they could to help, and have set up a donation drop-off point at Ross Real Estate on Thursday, just in time for Christmas.

Ross Real Estate senior property specialist Carol Ward said the donations would be dropped off to the family in time for Christmas.

Any children's gifts, toys, vouchers, and other presents are welcomed.

The drop-off will close at 12pm today.

Originally published as Kind residents set up gift drive for boy left without parents

More Stories

crime domestic violence murder rebecca walker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S OPEN: Which stores are trading over the holidays?

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Which stores are trading over the holidays?

        Business WHILE the four day shut down of regional retailers has many feeling nervous, KCCI president Damien Martoo said this could be a blessing in disguise for the South...

        Deb Frecklington lists goals for electorate in 2021

        Premium Content Deb Frecklington lists goals for electorate in 2021

        Politics Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington has announced her priority for the new year, as...

        BREAKING: Murgon man charged over Proston shooting

        Premium Content BREAKING: Murgon man charged over Proston shooting

        Crime A 55-year-old-man has arrested following investigations in the shooting of a man in...

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News Huge new penalties for online trolls under world-first Australian laws