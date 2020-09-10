Menu
A film business that worked on Hollywood blockbusters including King Kong has collapsed into liquidation and its owner has revealed what happened.
Business

King Kong collapse as film company goes bust

by Hayden Johnson
10th Sep 2020 2:31 PM
A Brisbane special effects company which worked on Hollywood blockbusters, including Peter Jackson's King Kong, has gone into liquidation.

SLB Media, trading as Steve Boyle Studios, collapsed this week owing $55,873 to four creditors following a major downturn in the film industry.

Company owner Steve Boyle, a long-time employee of the film industry, worked on design, make-up, props and special effects for a dozen films in Australia and around the world.

Steve Boyle Studios did special effects for movies before it collapsed into liquidation. Picture: Supplied
Liquidator Jarvis Archer of Revive Financial was handed control of the company on Tuesday.

Mr Boyle said the company was affected by COVID-19, but said the liquidation was "more for personal reasons".

"SLB media has been on the way out for some time and it was time to say goodbye to it," he said.

"Because SLB was so intertwined with other companies which were joint operated with my former partner we decided to just allow it to be liquidated, which although humbling, has been the best solution for us to have everything wrapped up so we can move on with our own paths and rebuild."

Mr Archer said the Ascot company owed four creditors, including two financiers and the Australian Taxation Office, $55,873.

Mr Boyle said he was building another company to create new films and grow a production house.

