Kingaroy aged care worker’s kind gesture to the elderly

SMILES ALL AROUND: Elvie Price happy with her new activity pack from Katrina Hughes. (Picture: Contributed)

SMILES ALL AROUND: Elvie Price happy with her new activity pack from Katrina Hughes. (Picture: Contributed)

A SMILE says a thousands words according to a Kingaroy aged care worker who is going above and beyond to brighten the lives of the South Burnett elderly community.

Katrina Hughes has been creating activity packs for the elderly and has so far delivered 27 to those in need.

Ms Hughes said it's important to reach out and look after each other in times like these.

"I am having to isolate due to myself being a high risk worker and in my free time I reached out to elderly members on Around the Town Nanango Facebook group," Ms Hughes said.

"I came up with this idea to make resource activities packs for communities that are having to socially isolate due to coronavirus.

"The response has been overwhelming and so positive from the community and I love being able to help."

Orana Lutheran residents Barbara Williams (left) with Katrina Hughes and Kathy Politsch (right) taken back in October. (Picture: Contributed)

The activity packs contains a letter writing kit with an envelope and postage stamp as well as a card-making kit with step-by-step instructions on how to put the card together with a stamp and envelope.

The kits come with new gel pens, colouring pencils, sharpeners and an activity resource book full of word searches, trivia questions and colouring in pages.

They also include lollies, a tea bag and a letter from Ms Hughes saying have a cuppa on me, letting them know who she is and if they are lonely or scared to give her a ring for a chat.

The activity pack put together by Katrina Hughes for the South Burnett Elderly community. (Picture: Contributed)

Ms Hughes said she also likes to put in craft activities such as puzzles and painting activities as well as an exercise information sheet.

"It's so important in times like these to keep the brain stimulated and inform the elderly on how important it is to keep the mobility and exercise up," Ms Hughes said.

"One thing I've learnt from my job is how important it is to keep the minds of the elderly going.

"The biggest thing for me is letting the elderly know people in the community know that we do care and haven't forgotten about them."

Ms Hughes has developed a special relationship with an 85-year-old Nanango lady who calls a couple times a week for a chat.

Ms Hughes is currently putting together another eight activity packs and said her goal is to eventually be able to provide them to anyone in need.