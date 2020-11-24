Kingaroy bakery owner to race against country‘s best

Kingaroy local Brett Whittaker said it’s been a long time since racing at a dam. Photo/Social Media

THE Queensland personal watercraft racing club are looking to lock in the South Burnett as a future jet ski racing venue, using Boondooma Dam as the location for round two of the 2020 Summer Series this weekend.

Attracting anywhere from 30-50 riders, the two-day event will showcase some of the country‘s most talented jet ski racers including Kingaroy’s very own Brett Whitaker.

Whitaker has been in the sport for about 4 years and said he is excited to be racing again.

“It should be pretty good, it’s been a while since we raced and everyone’s looking forward to it,” Whitaker said.

“I’m excited, it’s been a while since we race on dams and the location at Boondooma brings a bit more of a family aspect to it in a sense people will be camping out there as it’s a two-day event.

“I just started racing socially and then saw a post on Facebook about racing so decided to give it a go.”

Runabout rider Paul Bazeley will be one to keep a close eye on during competition. Photo/Contributed

After a successful round one in Redcliffe, QPWC member Tralee Cunningham said the club is looking to expand into the regional areas.

“We thought we would travel out, do some regional promotion and get around regional Queensland to show people within areas that wouldn’t normally get to see racing,” Cunningham said.



“It’s an awesome, well organised event that we would like to become annual out at the Boondooma Dam.

“There will be two Australian riders who compete internationally racing, as well as the best international safety crew looking after the water.”

Starting at 8am on Saturday, competitors will carefully weave and race their way around a circuit marked out with floating buoys.

Tony Grey will be competing this weekend. Photo/Contributed

Trophies will be up for grabs in each category, with both enduro and circuit format races on display.

Entries are open to the public ensuring you have a jet ski licence, motocross approved helmet and back brace and if you are a beginner, you need to apply for a beginner‘s racing licence.

The event will also be running a photo competition, encouraging members of the public to take photos and submit them through the QPWC Facebook page.