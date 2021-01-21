Menu
Damage caused to Kingaroy Westpac Bank following a physical altercation, January 21, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Kingaroy bank door smashed after woman told to stand in line

Holly Cormack
21st Jan 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:21 PM
UPDATE 2.15PM:

Kingaroy police allege the 24-year-old woman became upset when asked to stand in line to get her new bank card.

The 24-year-old is known to local police, but fled the scene prior to their arrival. She has not been located at this time.

Investigations are continuing.

Earlier 12.30PM: 

Officers are on scene after a woman, who is known to Kingaroy police, smashed a glass door at the Westpac Bank.

Officer-in-charge Sergeant David Tierney said there was an altercation resulting in the alleged offender, a woman in her mid to late 20s, smashing the front door to the Alford Street bank.

Westpac hit the security alarm alerting police to the situation.

MORE TO COME.

South Burnett

