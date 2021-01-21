Kingaroy bank door smashed after woman told to stand in line

UPDATE 2.15PM:

Kingaroy police allege the 24-year-old woman became upset when asked to stand in line to get her new bank card.

The 24-year-old is known to local police, but fled the scene prior to their arrival. She has not been located at this time.

Investigations are continuing.

Earlier 12.30PM:

Officers are on scene after a woman, who is known to Kingaroy police, smashed a glass door at the Westpac Bank.

Officer-in-charge Sergeant David Tierney said there was an altercation resulting in the alleged offender, a woman in her mid to late 20s, smashing the front door to the Alford Street bank.

Westpac hit the security alarm alerting police to the situation.

