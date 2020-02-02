Menu
Sunshine Coast rider Lachlan Hawgood at the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Club come and try day. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Sport

Kingaroy bees set to sting in 2020

Tristan Evert
2nd Feb 2020 12:30 PM
THE KINGAROY Junior Motorcycle Club hosted their first come and try day this morning at the Kingaroy Speedway, allowing new riders to come and try the sport with licensed riders using the track for practice.

Now in its sixth year the club host a series of events throughout the year including the state titles.

Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Club president Simon Rogerson said the day is all about getting new people involved.

“We really encourage new people to come down and have a go, there is no harm in trying,” Rogerson said.

“It’s a very grassroots sport and we can provide all of the equipment and bikes for new riders,” he said.

“Throughout the year we run a number of come and try days as well as club race days and two specialty events.”

The first speciality event is the Barry Stead memorial event with competitors riding in honour of one of the club’s original members.

The John Tippmann Golden Shoe will be the second specialty event with competitors racing for the prestigious golden shoe trophy.

The Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Club are open to all juniors with the first club race day on February 29.

