Kingaroy business experiences unlikely coronavirus boom

LOCAL BUSINESS: PMR Probike shop have experienced some of their busiest trading periods over the past few months. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

PSM Pro Bike in Kingaroy currently have a six to eight week back log on orders and have recorded some of its busiest trading periods since opening back in 2013.

The shop front usually features anywhere from 15-20 bikes, however currently only has two on display.

PSM Probike manager Peter Sorensen with one of his few remaining mountain bikes. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

PSM Probike manager Peter Sorensen said it’s great to see so many people out and about enjoying bike riding.

“It’s been an extremely busy few months for us and I am honestly drained, both mentally and physically,” Mr Sorensen said.

“We had some really tough times throughout our first few years, so it’s nice to finally be rewarded for all of our hard work.

“Over the past few months we have experienced substantial growth and are looking at about six to eight weeks before we get in more bikes.”

Through the month of May, nine e-bikes flew out the door, ranging in price upward of $6000 a piece.

Nine of these Merida e-bike were sold in the Month of May at PSM Probike. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Mr Sorensen said the South Burnett is a premier bike riding destination.

“The South Burnett rail trail is one of the most uniquely sealed trails in the world and is accessible for anyone,” Mr Sorensen said.

“We also have the McEuen State Forest, which is getting up there with the quality of some world class trails.

‘I have rode up Mt Wooroolin over 400 times and still love doing it as much as possible.”

When the South Burnett went into lockdown and people were only allowed out for exercise, Mr Sorensen said the influx of people getting on their bikes was great to see.

“I ride up Mt Wooroolin all the time and have never seen it as busy as those couple of months we were in lockdown,” Mr Sorensen said.

“It was mental, you couldn’t even get a park.

“It’s been great to see so many people digging up their old bikes or buying new ones and getting outside and enjoying everything the South Burnett has to offer.”