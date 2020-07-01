Menu
Morty Douglass has been acclaimed by the National Board for his efforts in supporting bowlers of all abilities. File Photo.
Kingaroy business owner bowled over by national honour

Holly Cormack
1st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
Owner of Kingaroy Tenpin Bowling, Morty Douglass, has been elected to Tenpin Bowling’s national board as a Bowler Representative.

Acclaimed for his tireless support for people living with a disability in the Kingaroy and Toowoomba region, Mr Douglass is being recognised for his contribution to his community and state.

As a proactive member of the Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland (TBAQ) for 17 years and finalist at the QSport Queensland Sport Awards Volunteer of the Year 2019 awards, Mr Douglass is regarded as one of the sport’s strongest supporters and most dedicated volunteers.

“Morty’s election is a significant step for bowlers of all abilities – from grassroots to representative players,” TBAQ CEO Gail Torrens said.

“To have a voice in the important decisions and policies of our NSO is crucial, and I heartily endorse this appointment in helping Morty achieve his long-standing goals on behalf of his fellow bowlers. I’m sure his input will be invaluable in the challenging times ahead.”

Along with South Australia’s Jo Babic, Douglass was one of two former Australian representative bowlers elected to the TBA Board over the weekend.

“It’s very important that Boards are in touch with their membership base - having people who have a broad range of experiences in many aspects of the sport will allow the TBA Board to be more representative of and responsive to its members across many issues,” Mr Douglass said.

“My experience as both an athlete and proprietor gives me a wide perspective of the challenges, as well as the importance of collaboration and communication with bowlers of all ages and abilities.

“I’m looking forward to this next opportunity to contribute to the sport I’m so passionate about.”

Mr Douglass’ efforts in supporting bowlers of all abilities are reflected in the extraordinary achievements of the Strike Team of Kingaroy’s Tenpin Bowling Disability League.

On Thursday afternoons the team comes together for a bowl, a catch-up, and to have some fun. With the help of Mr Douglass, they have even gone on to compete and medal at several State tournaments, as well as the 2016 National Disability Championship in Melbourne.

