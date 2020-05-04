Kingaroy cafe diversifies menu to combat coronavirus

TO COMBAT coronavirus, Husky’s Cafe in Kingaroy are completely rebranding and diversifying their menu.

They are no longer focusing on gourmet burgers and are now looking to provide traditional, affordable and continent cafe style food.

Husky’s Cafe owner Daniel Huskisson said due to current economic conditions, they are changing their entire menu.

“The hospitality industry have been one of the hardest hit and the coronavirus has forced us to rethink they way we do business,” Mr Huskisson said.

“We will be turning away from our gourmet burgers and focusing on the more traditional cafe style of food.

“We will still be keeping some of our most popular burgers, however have changed the entire menu to cater for affordability and convenience.”

HUSKY’S CAFE: The team at Husky's Cafe Kingaroy are currently re-branding and diversifying their menu.

Located next to IGA in Kingaroy, Husky’s Cafe has been providing locals with tasty burgers for almost six months.

Mr Huskisson said although the coronavirus has been tough, they have still managed to find some positives out of it.

“One positive thing to come out of this for us was that we have started doing a delivery service,” Mr Huskisson said.

“It’s is something I would never of even thought about doing until these restrictions were put in place.

“It has been really successful and has really helped keep us stay a float.”

Mr Huskisson said in times like these it’s so important to get out there and support local.

“We need all the support we can get and that's across the hospitality industry as a whole,” Mr Huskisson said.

“It would be great to see Kingaroy locals continuing to support us and all of the hospitality business in the region.

“A lot of people in our industry are struggling, however hopefully pretty soon the restrictions will ease and we will have diners return to cafes across the region.”

For more information about Husky’s Cafe new menu and trading hours visit their website.