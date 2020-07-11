Kingaroy chef the victim of crime, $300 damage done to house

A WELL-known Kingaroy community figure became the victim of a crime when a Dalby boy punched his security screen door, causing more than $300 in damage.

Jaison Allen Knight, 20, appeared in Dalby Magistrates Court for causing damage to Jason Ford's property just two weeks before Christmas.

Kingaroy police were called to an address on Albert Street in Kingaroy on December 6 at 12pm, police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court.

Police said the defendant and the daughter of the victim, were "play fighting" when the fight then turned serious.

The girl told police Knight started screaming at her, before he punched a security screen door, and slammed it shut with force before leaving.

Damage was subsequently done to the latch, and the door itself was dented, causing more than $307.50 worth of damage.

The defendant returned to the address shortly after to apologise to the witness for his outburst.

At 1.30pm on the same day, Mr Ford returned to his home to find the damage had been done to the door.

His daughter told him one of her friends had damaged the door.

Mr Ford later received an apology letter with a $20 note enclosed to pay for the damage.

Unsatisfied with the payment, Mr Ford proceeded to take the matter to the police.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham told the court Knight believed more damage had been done to the door after he left the residence.

The Chinchilla State High School student did apologise for the crime and made multiple offers to fix the damage.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said the $20 enclosed with the apology letter would be included when considering the restitution amount.

Knight pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

He was fined $200, and ordered to pay $287.50 compensation.

No conviction was recorded.