TIME TO SHOOT: Pygmy McAndrew at the Kingaroy Clay Target Club's annual two day shoot earlier this year. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Sport

Kingaroy Clay Target Club nearing start date

Tristan Evert
19th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
MEMBERS of the Kingaroy Clay Target Club were back at the range on Wednesday, after not firing a bullet for almost three months.

Competition is still on hold, however Australian Clay Target Association members are now allowed to train.

Clay Target Club president Cameron Brown said they were hoping to get competitions back underway very soon.

“I have been getting a few calls and messages from everyone about when we are starting back up so it was good to have a few of our members down there on Wednesday night,” Brown said.

“At the moment only Australian Clay Target Association members are allowed to shoot and we have to keep to all the social distancing rules.

“They have resumed competition down in Victoria so we are hoping we will be able to do the same very soon.”

The Queensland State Trap Carnival scheduled for May has been postponed as well as all Queensland state carnivals.

South Burnett

