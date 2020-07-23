Menu
Kingaroy Senior Sergeant David Tierney said Kingaroy police will be on the lookout for coronavirus rule breakers. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Kingaroy cops on lookout for people missing from quarantine

Tristan Evert
23rd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
MORE than 200 people are currently missing from quarantine across Queensland and the Kingaroy police are on the lookout for coronavirus rule breakers.

Kingaroy Senior Sergeant David Tierney said they are monitoring the situation in the area.

“We have a COVID task force that would be running down a lot of investigations and they get onto us if our assistance is required,” snr sgt Tierney said.

“We will continue to intercept vehicles in the area to ensure they have the appropriate clearances and approvals to be in Queensland.”

Since mid April more than 2,000 compliance checks have been conducted by the COVID task force, uncovering almost 400 people not at their address.

Of those 400, 185 had provided false contact details and address.

Queensland Police commissioner Katarina Carroll said people breaking the rules like this is extraordinarily disappointing.

“This should simply not happen, these people are putting whole communities at risk,” commissioner Carroll said

“It’s very selfish, we put these systems in place for the purpose of tracking at risk people and when they lie it undermines the entire system.

“It is incredibly important people do the right thing so we do not see the same situation as we are seeing in Victoria.”

