KINGAROY COURT: Drug raid tars Kingaroy woman’s clean record

A woman in her late 30s has had her clean record sullied after police executed a search warrant and discovered a large assortment of drug utensils.

Alicia Jane McDonald faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday (March 8) charged with possessing drug utensils and contravening an order to attend Kingaroy police station and provide her identifying particulars and DNA.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court a search warrant executed on August 25 last year uncovered a glass pipe, a bucket bong, two bongs, two grinders, scissors, a stoker, and digital scales for use in connection with the smoking of a dangerous drug.

In relation to the contravene charge, he said McDonald did ultimately attend the station – “albeit late”.

“Said she was stressed at the time when she was given the notice and didn’t completely understand them,” sergeant Gangemi said.

McDonald was represented by Tom Carr from K&F Solicitors and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Mr Carr submitted a good behaviour bond would be an appropriate sentence, given his client came before the court at the age of 39 with no history.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair agreed and ordered McDonald to attend a diversion program.

“You’re a mature person who has got no previous (history),” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“The idea here is that everybody‘s better off if you can be diverted away from the use of drugs.

“And so rather than sentencing you to any fine I’m releasing you into entering into a good behaviour bond in the sum of $350 for a period of six months to attend a drug diversion session at 4pm on the 10th of March, or is otherwise directed during the period of that bond.”

The seized items were forfeited and on the charge of contravening an order she was convicted and not further punished.

No convictions were recorded.

