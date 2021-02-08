Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It was a busy weekend for Kingaroy police. Photo/File
It was a busy weekend for Kingaroy police. Photo/File
Crime

KINGAROY CRIME WRAP: Drug drivers and multi-vehicle crash

Tristan Evert
8th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was a busy weekend for Kingaroy police, charging drug and drink drivers as well as investigating a multi-vehicle crash.

On Saturday February 6 at 5.30pm Kingaroy police attended a two vehicle traffic crash on the intersection of Knight Street and Walter Road.

Investigations revealed a Jeep station wagon has driven into the intersection on Knight street and was struck by a Holden hatchback travelling on Walter road.

Investigations are continuing.

On Sunday February 7 at 11.10am police received a complaint about a driver of a Ford Sedan.

Police located a 26-year-old Kingaroy woman at a First Avenue address with damage to the vehicle consistent with having colliding with a white object.

The female allegedly provided a positive roadside breath test of 0.084.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 1, charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.

On Sunday February 7 at 5.43pm, police intercepted a 21-year-old Inverlaw man driving a Toyota sedan on Haly Street.

The man allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 3, charged with driving with a relevant drug present.

 

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police locate alleged drunk driver passed out on Haly Street

        Premium Content Police locate alleged drunk driver passed out on Haly Street

        Crime Police have charged a young man who was allegedly found passed out in the driver's seat of his car in Kingaroy CBD.

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department

        Torture for family after ‘preventable’ loss of Jennifer

        Premium Content Torture for family after ‘preventable’ loss of Jennifer

        Crime Torture for family after "preventable" loss of "beautiful" Jennifer