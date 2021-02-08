KINGAROY CRIME WRAP: Drug drivers and multi-vehicle crash

It was a busy weekend for Kingaroy police. Photo/File

It was a busy weekend for Kingaroy police, charging drug and drink drivers as well as investigating a multi-vehicle crash.

On Saturday February 6 at 5.30pm Kingaroy police attended a two vehicle traffic crash on the intersection of Knight Street and Walter Road.

Investigations revealed a Jeep station wagon has driven into the intersection on Knight street and was struck by a Holden hatchback travelling on Walter road.

Investigations are continuing.

On Sunday February 7 at 11.10am police received a complaint about a driver of a Ford Sedan.

Police located a 26-year-old Kingaroy woman at a First Avenue address with damage to the vehicle consistent with having colliding with a white object.

The female allegedly provided a positive roadside breath test of 0.084.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 1, charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.

On Sunday February 7 at 5.43pm, police intercepted a 21-year-old Inverlaw man driving a Toyota sedan on Haly Street.

The man allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 3, charged with driving with a relevant drug present.