Kingaroy dad sparks grass fire with illegal fireworks

A Kingaroy dad has been fined after he caused a grass fire by setting off illegal fireworks after consuming 20 Jack Daniels at a party. File Photo.

A Kingaroy man has faced court after illegally setting off fireworks which led to a fire on a neighbouring property.

William Mitchell Hayes faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12 over six charges relating to the fireworks incident as well as a separate search warrant that uncovered drugs at his property.

Police prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court police were called to a small grass fire on Oasis Dr, Kingaroy, in December last year.

He said Hayes had ignited fireworks he didn’t have the right to possess.

“Some of the embers have caused a small fire which he tried to extinguish in the neighbouring yard,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

Hayes then failed to provide his identifying particulars to police in the seven days as required.

He also faced court for drug charges after police conducted a search of his property on December 10, which uncovered digital scales used for drugs as well as 138 grams of cannabis and a small vial of tetrahydrocannabinol.

Hayes pleaded guilty to possessing an explosive (fireworks) without authority, using an explosive without authority, contravening a requirement, two charges of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing the digital scales.

He was represented by Jay Rose who told the court the 35-year-old father is expecting his second child in June.

She also submitted that Hayes had faced court on December 14 and had been sentenced for similar offences, and the cannabis use was to cope with pain.

“He was using cannabis to cope with some pain … he suffered a severe motorbike accident and lost his finger and was coping with pain in an incorrect manner,” Ms Rose said.

“Since moving to Brisbane he has ceased all cannabis use and use of oil.”

She said the fireworks incident occurred at a party when Hayes was drunk.

“He attended a birthday party and had about 20 Jack Daniels, which he says he mixed himself,” she said.

“He called the fire brigade, and he made all attempts to put the fire out. He also made full admissions and was cooperative with the police, and took full responsibility for his actions.”

Magistrate Sinclair took into account his plea of guilty and noted he faced court not long after the incidents occurred for other matters and so treated the new charges as if he had been dealt with in December.

For failing to provide his ID, Hayes was convicted and not further punished.

He was fined $250 for the fireworks charges, and an additional single fine of $250 for the drugs charges.

“That tops the fine up for that total short burst of activity between October and December last year – it’s ended up costing yourself $1000,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

No convictions were recorded.