Kingaroy Dance Academy ready to reopen studio

DANCE: Kingaroy Dance Academy students are extremely excited to be able to get back in the studio next month. (Picture: Contributed)

AS OF June 15, Kingaroy Dance Academy students can get back into the studio as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

Students have been making the most of virtual classes, improving their strength and flexibility online.

Kingaroy Dance Academy principal Kirsten Canniford said everyone was extremely excited to get back into the studio.

“The students have been amazing. I feel the students have continued to challenge themselves and learn new steps,” Miss Canniford said.

“They have improved their strength and flexibility and being online has allowed us more time to focus on these areas.

“We are so fortunate to have such a great group of students who have been eager to continue to learn.”

Miss Canniford said it was initially challenging to adapt to the new virtual classes.

“The biggest challenges we had was setting up for online classes and learning to adapt to our surroundings,” Miss Canniford said.

“Usually with a zoom meeting you want the background noise to be eliminated, however with the dance classes we wanted to hear the background noise like the music, so it was challenging to work out the technical aspects.

“From the teacher’s end, we had to schedule all the meetings and send out the codes, connect our computers to TV screens and ensure that the audio was clear.”

Despite these challenges Miss Canniford said being forced to turn to online classes also had several positives.

“One positive is that the students have had the opportunity to have some classes being taught by other teachers and dance examiners from outside of the South Burnett area,” Miss Canniford said.

“Another big positive from online classes is that we have been able to secure an online workshop for our students with a professional choreographer and past Disneyland performer from Los Angeles.

“If we didn’t go virtual, we would have missed out on this opportunity.”

The Kingaroy Dance Academy will be welcoming back students with a free dress and celebration week for their return.