Kingaroy dancers pirouette from home

WHEN the government announced the latest restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingaroy Dance Academy fell under the indoor sports category and was forced to close its doors.

KDA principal Kirsten Canniford was forced to think outside the box, deciding to film lessons and push them online.

Kingaroy Dance Academy principal Kirsten Canniford records her online dance classes.

Canniford said, prior to the closure, the school was doing everything in its power to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

“On Sunday night I was watching TV and the program was interrupted with breaking news announcing the government’s latest business closures. I instantly started to panic and felt greatly upset for all our dance family,” Canniford said.

“I wanted to ensure that our KDA dancers still receive their dance training as I believe it is important during these times that the children still have a creative and fitness outlet, so I opted for online video classes.

“I have gone with prerecorded classes for now. That way students can work on their class lessons in their own time.”

Students have been working through a variety of lessons from a range of genres right from their own living rooms.

Kingaroy Dance Academy student Raquel Henderson learning from home.

Canniford said students have been amazing and really taken on board the online approach.

“It has been terrific seeing the photos and videos coming through of our dancers practising at home. I am very proud of all of the students for continuing to work hard,” she said.

“It really warms my heart during these times to see the kids still being able to do what they love.

“I am very lucky to have a supportive dance family, including my own family and staff who have helped me record the videos.

“I am also planning to create fun dance challenges and post craft ideas to the school as a way to help keep the students entertained during these times.”