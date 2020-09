A driver has been transported to Kingaroy hospital following a single-vehicle rollover this afternoon. File Photo

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a single-vehicle rollover on Kingaroy Cooyar Road at Kingaroy.

A QPS spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash at 3.04pm this afternoon.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, one patient has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.