Kingaroy Golf Club open for business

OPEN: Lucky Andrews teeing off at the Radiology Day of Golf at Kingaroy Golf Club, which remains open for golfers under strict new rules adhering to social distancing regulations. .

Golf : Golf Australia has received verbal confirmation from Queensland’s chief health officer Jeannette Young that Queensland golf clubs can continue to operate under strict new guidelines.

Clubs must operate in accordance with the National Cabinet’s approved measures for outdoor gatherings, which include gatherings of less than 10 people and maintaining a distance of 1.5m between players.

Kingaroy Golf Club secretary Jane Franklin said this was great news for the club and its members.

“We have had to make a number of changes to continue operation, such as close the clubhouse and set up a new sales area,” Franklin said.

“Golf is considered a low-risk sport and therefore has been given the go-forward under strict new guidelines.

“We had some members playing yesterday and they appeared to be enjoying the sport, fresh air and sunshine.”

In order to adhere to the guidelines, the club has had to implement a number of new measures such as stopping the sale of alcohol, allowing only one person per cart and using the old scorecards to avoid the use of touchscreens.

They have also adopted several new rules that include:

• Not removing the flagstick from the hole.

• GUR-dropping the ball out of bunkers to the nearest point of relief with no penalty.

• Marking and signing your own scorecard in consultation with your marker.

Franklin has also urged players to not come to the club if they are ill or have been in contact with someone who has coronavirus.