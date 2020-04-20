Kingaroy Golf Club welcomes back social players

Social golfers are allowed back on the greens.

Social golfers are allowed back on the greens.

THE latest coronavirus measures allow golf clubs to open their greens to social players under strict new guidelines.

After weeks of confusion regarding what golf clubs can and can’t do, the latest update is great news for South Burnett clubs.

The Kingaroy Golf Club will allow non-member social players to play on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, with phone bookings for times required.

Rules are displayed at the club and near the 1st and 10th tees.

Some of the rules are:

Groups of two players only, with strict social distancing rules to be upheld.

Strictly one person per cart and cart hire is $20.

Do not attend if you are unwell.

Bring your own sand bucket.

Do not congregate in groups larger than two, and social distancing of 1.5 metres must be observed.

No alcohol is allowed.

Do not share any golf equipment, or touch any other golfer’s equipment.

Flagsticks are to remain in the hole.

Bunkers are GUR.

Preferred payment method is paywave.

All social players must report to the Den at the Kingaroy Golf Club prior to play.