Kingaroy golfers battle harsh weather for club champs

PLAYERS in the 2020 Kingaroy Golf Club Women’s Club Championships were greeted with high winds and cold air as they battled it out for the annual fixture.

16 ladies teed off, playing four 18 hole rounds over two weekends.

Kingaroy Golf Club ladies’ vice-captain Jane Franklin finished on top of the A-grade gross fixture with Niafe Jenkinson taking out the B-grade and Jan Edwards claiming the C-grade title.

Franklin said it was great to have so many ladies play.

“With everything that has been going on it was great to see 16 ladies compete in the competition,” Franklin said.

“I am pleased with the result, however it wasn’t pretty golf.

“We were playing in some pretty tough conditions, it was cold and windy and none of us have played much golf this year.”

Franklin has won several club champs over the years and said it’s great the restrictions are easing and players can now spend more time on the course.

“The members started off by playing in twos and it’s now gone back up to groups of four,” Franklin said.

“Over the shutdown period we took the opportunity to do some renovations to the club, which will be ready to reopen soon.

“We have lots of social players now out enjoying the course and the course is still looking fantastic.”

The Kingaroy Golf Club is currently open seven days a week with a phone booking required to play.

FULL RESULTS:

A Grade Gross: Jane Franklin

B Grade Gross: Niafe Jenkinson

C Grade Gross: Jan Edwards

A Grade Nett: Sue Pottle

B Grade Nett: Niafe Jenkinson

C Grade Nett: Julie Graham

RU A Grade Gross: Venessa Hansen

RU B Grade Gross: Sally Robe

RU C Grade Gross: Julie Graham

RU A Grade Nett: Catherine Mahoney

RU B Grade Nett: Sally Robe

RU C Grade Nett: Jan Edwards