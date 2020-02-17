Kingaroy graduate makes history at Brisbane uni college

FORMER STUDENTS: Kingaroy State High School graduates Jaxson Walters with Zahni Dugdell at their Year 12 formal in 2019. Photo: Laura Blackmore

A KINGAROY teenager has made history by moving into King's College at The University of Queensland in Brisbane as part of the first female cohort to live at the 108 year-old College.

Zahni Dugdell, 17, was among 74 young women to move into the St Lucia residential college after an announcement last year that King's College would become co-residential in 2020.

Before moving in, the Kingaroy State High School graduate already had a small taste of what life at King's College was like.

She stayed at the college for a few weeks earlier this year before changing courses to study a Bachelor of Property Economics at QUT.

"I had a male friend who went there last year and I was invited to a couple of events and really liked it," Ms Dugdell said.

"I went to the Open Day and that really helped me decide that was where I wanted to be.

"I feel like being in the first group of women to live at King's College is really special," she said.

"I am going to give everything a go and really throw myself into college life and take advantage of all the facilities and activities on offer."

Zahni Dugdell is looking forward to the next chapter of her life at King’s College at Brisbane. Photo: Contributed

King's College Master, Greg Eddy said responses to the move had been overwhelmingly positive with women comprising nearly half of all new enrolments this year and a quarter of the college's overall 320 students.

"We've started a waiting list of women who are keen to move into the college should any places become available and we have also received several inquiries and enrolments from families interested in securing a room at King's College for their daughters for 2021 and beyond," Mr Eddy said.

"It's an exciting new era for the college."

Mr Eddy said the first female cohort included young women from throughout Queensland as well as New South Wales, Victoria and the Northern Territory.

"Young women have always been welcome at King's College and are a large part of college life through academic, cultural and sporting pursuits," he said.

"The fact they are now living in the college will enrich King's College community life and traditions and ensure they continue for another century and beyond."