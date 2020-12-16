Menu
A young boy has been dealt with by police after stealing decorations off the Kingaroy town Christmas tree. Photo/File
Crime

Kingaroy Grinch steals decorations off town Christmas tree

Tristan Evert
16th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
A YOUNG Kingaroy boy found himself in trouble with police after doing his best Grinch impersonation, stealing decorations off the Kingaroy town Christmas tree.

On Tuesday December 15, police were investigating the overnight damage to several Alford street businesses and the theft of decorations from the town Christmas tree.

Police subsequently questioned and dealt with a 14-year-old boy under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

kingaroy christmas kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

