Have you seen this man? Police would like to speak to him in relation to an alleged theft on Youngman St last week. Contact police and quote QP2001008579 (Photo: Kingaroy Police)
Crime

WANTED: Have you seen this man?

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
18th May 2020 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGAROY police are asking for your help in finding a man who may be able to assist officers with an alleged theft last week.

On Thursday, May 14, between 2pm and 4pm, a backpack containing a wallet and cash was allegedly stolen from an open shed at a shopping centre on Youngman St, Kingaroy.

Police would like to speak to a Caucasian male with dark hair who was wearing a dark blue singlet.

Officers believe the man will be able to assist with the investigation.

If you have seen the man below, you are urged to contact police and quote QP2001008579.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

