Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jude Davies scored the highest OP at Kingaroy State High School this year.
Jude Davies scored the highest OP at Kingaroy State High School this year.
Education

Kingaroy High’s top OP-scorer excited for what’s next

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
19th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUDE Davies got Kingaroy State High School's best OP for 2019.

"I'm so excited about this," he said.

"I was so surprised to find out.

"My whole family was very proud."

Jude scored an impressive OP 2.

He has big plans for next year, and believes his score will allow him to study a Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Queensland.

"I'm very passionate about this," he said.

"I love maths and science and can't wait to do it at university."

This year, Jude studied maths B, maths C, Chemisty, Physics, Biology, and English.

"It was a big year of studying but it was all worth it," he said.

"A lot of times I couldn't go out because I made the decision to stay home and study.

"I had a lot of assignments and exams to prepare for so I had to prioritise that. I'm really glad I did."

Jude said as much as he had enjoyed his time in Kingaroy, he couldn't wait to move to Brisbane and see what the world had in store for him outside of high school.

"I'm really just looking forward to the university experience," he said.

"I've got a few friends who are also going to uni in Brisbane.

"It's all very new and exciting."

More Stories

Show More
kingaroy state high school op scores south burnett schools south burnett students
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speed that lost learner driver 10 demerit points

        premium_icon Speed that lost learner driver 10 demerit points

        Crime He was not even displaying his L plates.

        • 19th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        St Mary’s top OP scorers to stick together in the city

        premium_icon St Mary’s top OP scorers to stick together in the city

        Education St Mary’s Catholic College trio share big plans for 2020.

        • 19th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        City slickers dig deep to help battlers in the bush

        premium_icon City slickers dig deep to help battlers in the bush

        News See how people in Brisbane are helping South Burnett farmers who are doing it...

        Legendary 103-year-old Burnett grazier farewelled

        premium_icon Legendary 103-year-old Burnett grazier farewelled

        Rural Grandson says Max Hockey was the ‘healthiest man I have known’, despite his love of...