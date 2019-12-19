Kingaroy High’s top OP-scorer excited for what’s next

Jude Davies scored the highest OP at Kingaroy State High School this year.

JUDE Davies got Kingaroy State High School's best OP for 2019.

"I'm so excited about this," he said.

"I was so surprised to find out.

"My whole family was very proud."

Jude scored an impressive OP 2.

He has big plans for next year, and believes his score will allow him to study a Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Queensland.

"I'm very passionate about this," he said.

"I love maths and science and can't wait to do it at university."

This year, Jude studied maths B, maths C, Chemisty, Physics, Biology, and English.

"It was a big year of studying but it was all worth it," he said.

"A lot of times I couldn't go out because I made the decision to stay home and study.

"I had a lot of assignments and exams to prepare for so I had to prioritise that. I'm really glad I did."

Jude said as much as he had enjoyed his time in Kingaroy, he couldn't wait to move to Brisbane and see what the world had in store for him outside of high school.

"I'm really just looking forward to the university experience," he said.

"I've got a few friends who are also going to uni in Brisbane.

"It's all very new and exciting."