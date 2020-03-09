Kingaroy hospital builder fined for safety breaches

Broad Construction Services has been the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project contractor. (Photo: contributed)

THE contract builder for Kingaroy Hospital has been issued three improvement notices and an infringement notice, according to CFMEU.

Government regulators issued four enforcement notices last Thursday, including a $3600 fine to Broad Construction, who are working on the $73 million Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project.

The infringement notice stated Broad Constructions had ‘failed to ensure the register of hazardous chemicals was maintained and so the information in the register is up to date’.

“Sale inspection has identified Hydrochloric acid stored at the workplace, but not on the register,” the inspector wrote.

Broad Constructions were also issued improvement notices for ‘failing to ensure current safety data sheets were readily accessible’ and ‘the person conducting the business or undertaking a workplace had not ensured the register was maintained.’

They were also issued an improvement notice for ‘not ensuring the safe storage of a chemical/ substance. Inspection has identified workers or others are at risk of injury or illness from the storage.’

CFMEU, a construction workers union, reported regulators have been forced to try and rein in the building practices of the contractor for the Kingaroy Hospital upgrade.

CFMEU acting state secretary Jade Ingham said the job site was a mess.

FINED: Broad Constructions, who are working on the Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project, have been issued with three improvement notice and one infringement notice. Photo: Contributed

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said this matter was on the principle contractor’s secure workplace and not on the hospital campus.

“We remain confident in Broad Construction’s safety and quality performance.

“Darling Downs Health continues to work closely with all our contractors to provide a world class hospital facility for the South Burnett region.

“Darling Downs Health takes workplace health and safety responsibilities seriously,” they said.

“The community can be assured that the Kingaroy Hospital is a safe environment for our staff, patients and visitors.”

Broad Constructions and Workplace Health and Safety have been contacted for comment. The $73.9 million Kingaroy Hospital project started in 2018, to provide the region with a larger, modern and enhanced health facility.

The main build started on the hospital grounds after Broad Constructions was named the construction tender contractor for the project on July 8, 2019.

The new hospital is expected to be completed by 2021.