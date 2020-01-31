Kingaroy Hospital gains ‘game-changing’ equipment

NEW EQUIPMENT: South Burnett director of medical services Dr Isaac Hohaia, auxiliary treasurer Peter Mortimer and president Alison Murray with the Kingaroy Hospital theatre team and the new Optiflow Thrive machine. Picture Yarrum

KINGAROY Hospital has gained what South Burnett director of medical services Dr Isaac Hohaia calls a “game-changing” piece of equipment.

This comes after the Kingaroy Hospital Auxiliary started a $46,000 appeal to raise funds for a second ultrasound machine in 2017.

An ultrasound machine produces internal patient imaging, helping doctors to diagnose and treat medical conditions.

Auxiliary president Alison Murray said the donation timing worked well.

“While fundraising, the hospital acquired a new ultrasound machine when the original machine stopped working,” she said.

“The auxiliary and hospital were delighted when the original machine was successfully repaired.

“By having the two ultrasound machines, hospital doctors can now see and diagnose more patients daily, and start appropriate treatment quicker.”

The auxiliary raised a large sum of money in the past two years from canteen sales and donations from South Burnett community organisations.

The Kingaroy Hospital Auxiliary team donated $1000 to RACQ LifeFlight while the two RACQ LifeFlight pilots were waiting to collect a sick patient from Kingaroy Hospital. Picture: Contributed

Auxiliary treasurer Peter Mortimer said the fundraiser raised more than expected.

“As auxiliary money was no longer needed for a second ultrasound machine, the auxiliary has purchased new equipment not previously held by Kingaroy Hospital,” he said.

The auxiliary has purchased a $4200 Optiflow Thrive machine for anaesthetics and a milk warmer for new mothers.

Dr Hohaia said Kingaroy was very fortunate to have the Optiflow Thrive machine as very few rural hospitals had one.

“The Optiflow Thrive machine is a game-changer as it enables anaesthetist staff to deliver high-flow oxygen during anaesthetics, improves patient safety and assists with patient care during theatre and recovery phase.”

The auxiliary donated equipment valued at $9500 to Kingaroy Hospital in late 2019.

This included an observation machine for community health (nearly $5000), a breast pump and four televisions for hospital wards, and two multifunction music machines for palliative care patients.

Mrs Murray said this would make Kingaroy Hospital one of a kind.

“Kingaroy Hospital is one of the few hospitals in Queensland where patients have free television,” she said.

The auxiliary also donated $1000 to RACQ LifeFlight last year.

Kingaroy Hospital treasurer Peter Mortimer accepts a cheque for $4000 from Rotary Club of Taabinga president Paul Laurentiussen for the hospital equipment. Picture: Contributed

Canteen convener David Morton said the auxiliary was looking for more volunteers to help in the canteen.

The canteen is open during the working week and sells meals and snacks to staff, patients, the general public and builders working on the new Kingaroy Hospital.

Call David on 0448 843 887 if you can assist.