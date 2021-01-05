Kingaroy Hospital ramps up COVID safety measures

Kingaroy Hospital are taking extra measures to keep the community COVID safe amid recent outbreaks across the east coast. Photo/Holly Cormack.

Kingaroy Hospital Director of Nursing Karen Binger said the team at the new Kingaroy Hospital were taking extra measures to keep their community COVID-safe.

"Like all Darling Downs Health facilities we're continuing to follow the most up-to-date Hospital Visitors Direction from the office of the Queensland Chief Health Officer," Ms Binger said.

"We'd like the community to know that patients can have visitors, as long as those visitors have not been a COVID-19 hotspot in the last 14 days or since the hotspot was declared, whichever is shorter.

"We do require all visitors coming into hospital buildings to scan and enter your contact details at the QR code upon entry.

"If you don't have a suitable phone or device to do this, one of our staff can help you."

Ms Binger said there had been some changes to access to the new hospital's main building. Currently, the only entrance to the new hospital building is via the side door in the emergency department waiting room, which is accessed via the ramp near the renal unit.

"The easiest and closest parking for people who are using this entrance is in the car park outside the Matron Farr Oral and Community Health building, which you can access from Youngman Street," Ms Binger said.

"People coming to appointments or visiting Allied Health, the Annexe, Community Mental Health or the BreastScreen bus can still park in the public car park with entry from Albert Street.

"Anyone needing patient travel subsidy scheme (PTSS) forms can pick them up from the display stands outside the Matron Farr Oral and Community Health building, and they're also available near Medical Imaging reception, in the main hospital building."

"We would like to thank the members of our community for their patience and understanding," Ms Binger said.

"There are some challenges, especially with a brand-new hospital to find your way around, but we are doing all we can to make this as easy as possible."

Drive-through testing will be available at the hospital and members of the community are encouraged to get tested if they start to experience any flu like symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should call ahead on 4162 0220.

Hospitals in the Darling Downs Health region are continuing to follow the most up-to-date Hospital Visitors Direction from the Queensland Chief Health Officer. The latest direction came into effect at 1am Monday January 4, 2020.

Currently, patients can have as many visitors as the hospital allows at any one time, for any length of time, within visiting hours.

Due to the recent COVID-19 cluster in Victoria, if you have been in Victoria since December 21, 2020, and it has been less than 14 days since you left Victoria, you are not allowed to enter a Queensland hospital facility unless you obtain a negative COVID-19 test in Queensland.

You may need to show evidence of the negative COVID-19 test before allowing entry to the hospital.

For all PTSS enquiries please phone 4162 0155 or go to the following link: www.qld.gov.au/health/services/travel/subsidies for more information.