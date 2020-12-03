Kingaroy hospital stage one complete, services moving in

Stage one of the Kingaroy Hospital upgrade is officially complete. Photo/Holly Cormack

STAGE one of the $92.5 million Kingaroy Hospital development is officially complete with a range of services moving in this week.

The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project will deliver a new hospital building, two operating theatres, two birthing suites, inpatient and outpatient wards and an expanded emergency department, which will include an emergency short stay unit.

The hospital is set to provide more patient treatment spaces, increase the range of surgical services available and improve the hospital's role as a hub for trauma, paediatric, obstetric and rehabilitation services.

According to Darling Downs Health, the new building will house a range of services like the emergency department, medical imaging (x-ray), pathology, pharmacy, impatient wards (medical, surgical and paediatric), maternity and birthing suits, theatres and day procedures.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the new hospital was on schedule to deliver increased capacity and services for the South Burnett – as well as delivering local jobs.

“Despite the challenges this year has presented, the project is on schedule and has created about 72 full time equivalent jobs during construction, with the main contractor Broad Construction Services operating from a local satellite office and using local subcontractors wherever possible,” Mrs D’Ath said.

“Services began moving to the new building this week as workers complete painting and fit out.

“This includes an expanded emergency department, a tele-chemo unit, a new day surgery unit with state-of-the-art operating theatres, modern birthing suites and modern wards allowing better patient care and comfort.”

Specialist outpatients, cardiac rehabilitation and patient travel will be located in the Annexe building, near the public car park and Allied Health building.

The Renal Unit, Oral Health and Community Health services will continue to operate from their current locations.

Darling Downs Health Board Chair Mr Mike Horan AM said the Kingaroy Hospital project would provide the community with a world-class facility to deliver healthcare for generations to come.

“Artist impressions are one thing, but when you see how this new hospital has changed the skyline of Kingaroy, it’s really something to be proud of,” he said.

“The new hospital will increase the number of patient treatment spaces from 46 to 66 and improve the hospital’s capacity as a hub for trauma, paediatric, obstetric, rehabilitation and mental health services.”

“This includes four treatment spaces for assessing mental health patients, increased security, staff who have been trained in supporting patients with complex mental health care needs, and a secure-access rooms staff can use as a safe room if needed.

“I would like to congratulate the Darling Downs Health staff at Kingaroy Hospital and also our infrastructure team for the job they’ve done in ensuring the project has progressed on schedule with minimal impact on people accessing services at the hospital.”

Carparking arrangements stay the same with access to the hospital, Mental Health, Allied Health and the annexe from Albert Street, and access to Oral Health and Community Health from Youngman Street.

In the New Year construction will start for Stage 2 of the project which will include an expanded Renal Unit and improved specialist outpatient service.

Stage 2 is scheduled to be finished by late 2021.