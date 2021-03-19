Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

Homeless youths in Kingaroy can sleep more soundly knowing South Burnett CTC’s youth hostel has secured $62,500 in funding, enabling the not-for-profit to welcome two new qualified youth workers to the team.

Youth workers and South Burnett CTC officials called on the Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Technologies last year to save the hostel after losing an invaluable volunteer, who provided around the clock support for the young adults.

SB CTC requested a 12 month period of funding and were granted five months, which will be reviewed again in June.

“That allows us to put a youth worker on to stay overnight at the hostel and also on the weekends,” South Burnett CTC youth hostel manager Tom Martin said.

“We find that‘s probably when the hostel is most vulnerable.

“This will be for a trained youth worker. Someone who has experienced in crisis intervention and is well-qualified in suicide safety.”

Mr Martin said the new staffers will stay at the hostel overnight and provide critical support to youths struggling with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

“We found these guys were lacking support especially at nights,” Mr Martin said.

“If they had mental health issues, they didn't have someone to talk to who knew what to say.

“They were relying on talking to other young people who might not be mature enough to handle the gravity of the situation.”

South Burnett CTC youth hostel manager Tom Martin. Photo/Holly Cormack.

The youth hostel has been a lifeline for Burnett youths, who are homeless or couch-surfing, for the past 20 years.

“Couch-surfing is probably one of the things we see the most,” Mr Martin said.

“You typically won't see kids living in a tent at the showgrounds or at a campsite these days, they’ll go from a mates place to a mates place.”

Mr Martin said this is why the community don’t typically see these young people, however the mental and physical impacts of the ongoing instability are very real.

“With that comes a lot of stress, which can lead to anxiety and depression, because they don’t know where they’re going to stay next,” Mr Martin said.

“The hostel provides a bit of respite for these people who are couch-surfing or living in unsafe situations, providing them with a fixed address and support from trained staff.”

The Department of Housing is assessing the hostel’s current model, with potential for further funding after the five month period is up.

“They’ve asked us to look at our current model, and if our reporting is good, we‘ll see how we go,” Mr Martin said.

“We're pretty confident that we’ll report strong, just because the need is so high.”

The hostel is funded for five beds and in the last financial year 26 people accessed the service for a combined total of 1823 nights of accommodation.

In the past three years 123 people accessed the service for a combined total of 5800 bed nights.

Since about 2012, a total of 13700 nights of accommodation have been provided to young people in the South Burnett through the service.