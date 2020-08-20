Kingaroy jumps on holistic health bandwagon

The new range of products will be available at Discount Drug Stores on Kingaroy Street from August 21. File Photo.

REUSABLE eco-friendly grocery bags at the ready; Kingaroy is about to become a hub for all things natural, organic, and therapeutic to the senses.

Launching on Friday August 21, WholeLife Healthfoods have announced their new collaboration with Discount Drug Stores (DDS). The DDS pharmacy will offer a wide array of new holistic services, such as naturopathy and aromatherapy, alongside wellness products including organic foods, natural cleaning goods, eco baby and pet care supplies, and much more.

Recognising a rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, as well as natural and holistic health services, Head of WholeLife, Damian Young, said he’s excited to support the Kingaroy community on their individual health and wellness journeys.

“We want to be a part of our customers’ whole health experience,” Mr Young said.

“With so many people now looking to take ownership of their health and lifestyle choices, WholeLife Healthfoods provides a one-stop-shop where consumers can fill their scripts, buy their health supplements, and browse a unique range of wellness products in one trip.”

Discount Drug Stores Kingaroy and WholeLife Healthfoods store owner, Barry Lonsdale, says he has noticed an increase in customers taking a more proactive approach to a holistic lifestyle and is looking forward to providing his local community with a new experience in-store.

“By combining our existing Discount Drug Stores pharmacy with our new WholeLife Healthfoods department, we can offer customers a more well-rounded approach to their overall health and wellbeing, both nutritionally and medicinally,” Mr Lonsdale said.

“Previously, our customers had to shop online or travel outside the region for their preferred wellness products, in addition to popping by the pharmacy.”

“Now, customers can get everything they need from the one store while also supporting the local economy, as our range of natural and organic products are sourced from both local and international brands.”