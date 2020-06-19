Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle club ready to rev engines

REVVED UP: Riders making their way around the Kingaroy Speedway earlier this year for a Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Club round. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

REVVED UP: Riders making their way around the Kingaroy Speedway earlier this year for a Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Club round. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

MOTORCYCLE riders across the South Burnett can get ready to rev their engines with the Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle club looking to get back under way on July 26.

July 26 will mark the restart of a new season of club rounds and competitive fixtures.

The Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle club have also secured the state titles, which are set to take place in September.

Kingaroy Junior Motorcycle Club president Simon Rogerson said everyone is excited to be back on the track.

“Some of our riders have been training but there is nothing like the real thing,” Rogerson said.

“My son Cordell has been going insane not being able to race and I imagine that is the same for everyone.

“Due to such a long break I imagine a few of the riders would have lost their edge and will take some time to find it again.”

Cordell Rogerson was set to head over to England to join fellow Australian riders Jake Allen and Jordon Stewart to get a taste of the sports elite level.

For obvious reasons the English motocross season was cancelled which Simon said is disappointing.

“Cordell was ready to head over, however the English season was cancelled and the Australian riders made the call to return home,” Cordell said.

“We had our first practice session in three months about two weeks ago down in Brisbane and the riders were lucky enough to get a bit of coaching from the English riders.

“Everyone wants to ride and we just need to be patient and move forward when we can.”