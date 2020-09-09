Kingaroy kicks off massive $11.3M CBD upgrade

THE much-anticipated $11.3 million Kingaroy Transformation Project has officially kicked off, which will see downtown Kingaroy get a major facelift.

Following a meeting between the South Burnett Regional Council, Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce, and local business community last night, Mayor Brett Otto has announced the project will shift into first gear with the commencement of the ‘community engagement process’ for the pre-construction phase.

“The KTP has been in development for almost 4 years, with prior community consultation undertaken in March 2018. During the community consultation process, 32 issues of importance were identified and have now been addressed within the updated designs,” Mayor Otto said.

Pre-construction community engagement will ramp up over the coming weeks, beginning with Mayor Otto visiting businesses within the Kingaroy CBD to personally introduce the project and delivery team.

“It’s all systems go,” said Damien Martoo, President of Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Council hosted a meet and greet last night and presented the final plan.”

“Council have been engaging with every business in the CBD, through the chamber of commerce, so there’s no stone left unturned. The KCCI has been working closely with council on this project to make sure any plan we put forward would benefit the people.”

“We are pumped. This has been in the pipeline for a number of years now. Everyone last night was happy with what is being planned and it’s going to be a fantastic project.”

Preliminary concept designs of the Kingaroy Transformation Project.

Further scheduled community engagement activity incudes:



Specific sessions with business owners, conducted from September 7-18;

Project update at the KCCI Meet and Greet on Tuesday September 8;

Town Hall Community Information Sessions (morning and evening) on Monday September 14;

Kingaroy Shopping World display from September 21-25.

“To enable Council to provide convenient and accessible information to the community, the KTP Project team will establish a project office at the former Some Thing’s Country shop front at 180 Kingaroy Street,” Mayor Otto said.

“The team will be moving over later this month and will remain at this location through to project completion.”

Early works are scheduled to commence in November, along Alford Street.

Preliminary concept designs of the Kingaroy Transformation Project.



To further support effective community engagement, Council has also advised they will establish a Council Community Reference Group (CCRG).

“The primary responsibility of this group is to provide guidance and recommendations to the Project Sponsor, General Manager Infrastructure and the KTP Delivery Team on matters affecting business owners and community,” Mayor Otto said.

Local project manager Allen Christensen and his team at ATC Engineers & Project Managers will be leading the project.

For further information on the Kingaroy Transformation Project, please contact the project team at KTP@southburnett.qld.gov.au or phone Council on 4189 9100.