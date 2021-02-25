Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The council have voted on a significant funding boost for the Kingaroy to Kilkivan Rail Trail. File Photo.
The council have voted on a significant funding boost for the Kingaroy to Kilkivan Rail Trail. File Photo.
Council News

Kingaroy Kilkivan Rail Trail on track for $300K upgrade

Holly Cormack
25th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Kingaroy Kilkivan Rail Trail is on track for a major upgrade, as the South Burnett Regional Council seeks a $150,000 grant from the Federal Government to spruce up the iconic cycle path.

If successful, the council will commit a further $150,000 to build a concrete path stretching from O’Neill Square to Youngman Street, where the new rail trail begins.

Funding will allow for the construction of high quality and safe cycling infrastructure facilities along the trail.

Councillor Danita Potter said the project will be an excellent start point for the rail trail and will encourage more visitors and locals to use one of Kingaroy’s favourite tourist hot spots.

“I think what our region is aiming to do in terms of being a rail trail friendly environment, welcoming tourists who are travelling to the region, is really important to our growth and prosperity moving forward,” Cr Kirstie Schumacher added.

In addition to improving the look of the rail trail, Mayor Brett Otto also drew attention to existing safety concerns regarding the current parking situation for riders and walkers venturing down the trail, adding that the “current carpark is less than desirable”.

Those using the rail trail are currently parking in the grassy area at the entrance to the rail trail just off Youngman Street.

Cr Otto expressed concern drivers entering and exiting this intersection at the corner of King Street and the Bunya Highway may be at risk.

The motion to apply for the 50 per cent co-contribution of funding from the Cycle Networks Local Governments Grants Program was carried unanimously.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

        Premium Content Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

        Breaking A young motorbike rider has lost his life after he was involved in a fatal crash in the northern region of the Western Downs.

        FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        NAMED: South Burnett’s drug dealers or producers revealed

        Premium Content NAMED: South Burnett’s drug dealers or producers revealed

        Crime From snake breeders bartering weed for household chores, to men growing bumper...

        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Olympics 2032: Brisbane gets IOC green light to go for Olympic gold