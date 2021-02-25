Kingaroy Kilkivan Rail Trail on track for $300K upgrade

The council have voted on a significant funding boost for the Kingaroy to Kilkivan Rail Trail. File Photo.

The council have voted on a significant funding boost for the Kingaroy to Kilkivan Rail Trail. File Photo.

The Kingaroy Kilkivan Rail Trail is on track for a major upgrade, as the South Burnett Regional Council seeks a $150,000 grant from the Federal Government to spruce up the iconic cycle path.

If successful, the council will commit a further $150,000 to build a concrete path stretching from O’Neill Square to Youngman Street, where the new rail trail begins.

Funding will allow for the construction of high quality and safe cycling infrastructure facilities along the trail.

Councillor Danita Potter said the project will be an excellent start point for the rail trail and will encourage more visitors and locals to use one of Kingaroy’s favourite tourist hot spots.

“I think what our region is aiming to do in terms of being a rail trail friendly environment, welcoming tourists who are travelling to the region, is really important to our growth and prosperity moving forward,” Cr Kirstie Schumacher added.

In addition to improving the look of the rail trail, Mayor Brett Otto also drew attention to existing safety concerns regarding the current parking situation for riders and walkers venturing down the trail, adding that the “current carpark is less than desirable”.

Those using the rail trail are currently parking in the grassy area at the entrance to the rail trail just off Youngman Street.

Cr Otto expressed concern drivers entering and exiting this intersection at the corner of King Street and the Bunya Highway may be at risk.

The motion to apply for the 50 per cent co-contribution of funding from the Cycle Networks Local Governments Grants Program was carried unanimously.

